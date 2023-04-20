Looking for a killer deal on one of the best laser projectors on the market? Well, look no further, as we have spotted some exciting deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Hisense PX1-PRO 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector, which now sells for $2,795 thanks to a lovely 30 percent discount, which translates to a whopping $1,200 discount. This bad boy launched with a $4,000 price tag, one of the company’s best options for those interested in a short-throw projector.

Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,200 Lumens, eARC for lossless audio, Filmmaker Mode, and smart home integrations. See at Amazon (US)

The Hisense PX1-PRO will deliver a clear and bright image thanks to its 2,200 Lumens, and don’t worry about sound quality since it also packs 30W stereo sound. You also get Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and support for some of the best digital assistants. The best part is that you can view your favorite movies, shows, and any content you want on a 130-inch screen with precise and sharp focus for an outstanding media experience.

Of course, deals don’t stop there, as you will also find the Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector on sale. This option is slightly more affordable, with a $2,400 price tag and $900 instant savings. You get the same 30W stereo speakers and most of the same features, but you will only get 2,000 lumens, which is still good enough for watching your favorite content in broad daylight. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, I can also suggest you check out the LG’s CineBeam UHD 4K Projector HU70LAB, which now sells for $1,100, thanks to a $400 price cut. It may not be as bright as Hisense’s models, but you will be able to expand your screen all the way to the 140-inch mark.

You can also improve your sound with a new Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar with subwoofer, as this model is now selling for just $80 thanks to an impressive 47 percent discount. And if you want more power, you can also opt for the Hisense HS212F 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer that packs 120W for $110 after receiving a 45 percent discount. And suppose you want your neighbors to hate you. In that case, you can also check out Fluance’s Elite High Definition Surround Sound Home Theater 5.0 Channel Speaker System, not going for $400 with $100 savings, or the more affordable Fluance Signature HiFi 2-Way Bookshelf speakers for $200 with the same $100 discount.