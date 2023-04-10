Samsung’s QLED 4K UHD Q80B Series Smart TV is currently receiving some interesting price cuts at Amazon.com, where you will find options starting at $898 when you go for the smallest 50-inch model. However, savings get more exciting when you go for larger variants, starting with today’s best deal that will get you 29 percent savings on the 65-inch version, which now sells for $998.

Samsung QLED Q80B Series Smart TV Samsung’s QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV comes with Xbox Game Pass and Alexa Built-in, which means you can play your games on this amazing smart TV without the need for a gaming console, and the best part is that you get the first three months for free. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s 65-inch QLED 4K UHD Q80B Series Smart TV may be the best option for anyone interested in a new smart TV. This excellent smart TV arrives with Direct Full Array, delivering deep blacks and bright colors. Its Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling will help automatically enhance your content for a better viewing experience. Of course, you can also opt for the larger 75-inch version, now selling for $1,598 with 20 percent savings, or add the 55-inch model to your cart for $972.

A more affordable option comes in as the 55-inch Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K smart TV that sells for $498 thanks to a 17 percent discount, which translates to more than $100 instant savings. Or you can opt for Samsung’s 43-inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor and Streaming TV, which is currently available for $380 thanks to a very compelling 24 percent discount.

You can also check out the latest deals applied to ECOVACS’ Deebot N10+ robot vacuum and mop combo with an auto-empty station, as it now sells for $500 with $150 instant savings. Or get the more affordable ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+, selling for $450 with 36 percent savings, which translates to $250 savings. Or score up to $450 savings with the ECOVACS Deebot X1 Omni, now selling for $1,100.