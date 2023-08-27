We have spotted a cool deal for anyone interested in picking up a new monitor, as you will now find Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor selling for just $198, thanks to a very compelling 29 percent discount. This model normally sells for $280, meaning that you would be scoring more than $80 in instant savings.

Samsung Odyssey G3 Series $198 $280 Save $82 Samsung’s Odyssey G3 Gaming monitor comes with a FHD display that will deliver up to 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, a height-adjustable stand, and support for Free-Sync Premium. $198 at Amazon

Samsung’s Odyssey G3 Gaming monitor comes with a FHD display that will deliver up to 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, a height-adjustable stand, and support for Free-Sync Premium. This model also comes with 24- and 32-inch screens, but going larger or smaller will also affect how much you will save. However, if you have a flexible budget, I suggest you go for the Odyssey G7 32-inch model, which comes with a stunning WQHD curved panel with 240Hz refresh rates. This model comes with a $600 price tag thanks to a 25 percent discount, which means you would get $200 savings.

If you’re looking for other great options, I can also suggest you check out HP’s 27-inch OMEN QHD curved monitor that now sells for $350. This model comes with 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, EyeSafe technology, and a 22 percent discount, which represents $100 instant savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, I recommend you check out the LG Ultragear gaming monitor on its 27-inch QHD model that now sells for $250, thanks to a $50 discount. Finally, you can also pick up a new Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD curved PC gaming monitor, now selling for $150 with 180 in instant savings.