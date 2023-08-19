We start this weekend with some outstanding news for anyone interested in getting a new gaming monitor to improve their battle station or for anyone out there wanting to get a massive monitor to help them achieve better multitasking. Either way, Samsung has some of the best options on the market, and you can now get your hands on a new 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor for just $1,703 after receiving a 5 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,800, which means you will score $997 in instant savings.

Indeed, not everyone has $1,700 to spend on a new gaming monitor, which is why we have also included another excellent option, as Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor comes with a 29 percent discount and a $1,000 price tag, which translates to $400 in instant savings. This model won’t deliver smart functions, but you can add a Fire TV stick 4K Max to your setup for $27, thanks to the latest 51 percent discount. The Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor comes with a 1,000-curved QLED dual QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro.

If that’s still too much for your wallet, then you can also consider picking up a new 49-inch INNOCN Curved Monitor Ultrawide Gaming QHD monitor with 120Hz refresh rates, which sells for $800 with $150 in instant savings. Or get a more modest 27-inch Acer Nitro XZ270 Xbmiipx 1500R Curved Full HD gaming monitor, which sells for $241 with 27 percent savings. Get two of them and set them side by side to get more area to work with.