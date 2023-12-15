Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on some of LG’s best smart TVs around, as you can currently get your hands on a new LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV for as low as $897 if you’re OK with a small 42-inch model. However, today’s best savings arrive with the 55-inch variant, as it now sells for $1,297 thanks to a very attractive 28 percent discount.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The LG C3 OLED evo 4K Smart TV features an ultra-slim design that will make it perfect on your wall or anywhere you want to put it. It also includes the sixth-generation a9 AI processor, which is made exclusively for LG OLED, to deliver outstanding image quality and overall performance, as it will automatically adjust your viewing settings to enhance anything you’re watching. You will also enjoy Dolby Vision support and one of the best home theater experiences you can get from a smart TV, even in the gaming department, as it also includes up to 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR to improve gaming quality further.

Suppose you’re interested in checking out other options before pulling the trigger on this amazing deal. In that case, we must also inform you that the 75-inch LG QNED80 Series is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,097 with 27 percent savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also check out the latest options available from Hisense and TCL, where you will find options like the U6 Series, now getting you a massive 75-inch screen for just $650 with the latest discounts available at Amazon.com.