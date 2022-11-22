We have great news for every Apple fan out there, as the latest Black Friday deals will help you score big savings on Apple’s AirTags, power adapters, MagSafe chargers, and tons of cases to help you take advantage of every benefit that comes with having an iPhone. There are tons of options available, but we have already narrowed down the best deals, so you don’t have to spend that much time looking for the best savings.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score up to 24 percent savings on Apple’s official cases for the iPhone 14, starting with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe, which is now available for $45 thanks to the latest $14 discount. You can also pair this case with a new Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, which is also receiving a 24 percent discount. And you can complete the package with the Apple AirTag Leather Loop that sells for $28 after scoring today’s best savings with a 28 percent discount.

Apple Leather Case (iPhone 14) The Apple Leather case is elegant, delightful, and very stylish. It's available in five different styles and colors, and it's made from a premium material that feels soft. It doesn't add much bulk and is also compatible with all MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. See at Amazon

And since we’re talking about AirTags, you can also get up to 22 percent savings on Apple’s AirTag, which now sells for $23. Of course, you can get the AirTag 4 Pack, which now sells for $80, which will get you $19 in savings. You will also find cool deals on the Silicone Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 Pro that now goes for $38, thanks to a 23 percent discount.

You will also find cool savings on Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter that now sells for $16 after seeing a 16 percent discount, and you can pair this up with an Apple MagSafe Charger wireless fast charger for $29 thanks to a more compelling 26 percent discount that will get you $10 savings. And if you’re looking to charge more Apple products at once, I suggest you check out the Apple MagSafe Duo, as it is now available for $98, thanks to a 24 percent discount. This option usually sells for $129, which means you get to score $31 in savings. You can also check out our selection of the best Black Friday deals on accessories for your devices.