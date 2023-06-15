We have great news for anyone looking to purchase a new smart TV, as Amazon is currently shaving up to 28 percent off some of its best smart TVs. Today’s spotlight sets on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, which sells for just $430. This model launched with a $600 price tag, meaning you would get $170 instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Fire TV Omni QLED TV $430 $600 Save $170 The new Fire TV Omni comes with a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) that supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ playback. It features 96 local dimming zones for better black levels and tons of Fire TV OS features. $430 at Amazon

Amazon’s Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV comes in five size options, with the largest ones packing the best features, including a gorgeous 4K Quantum Dot display that will make your favorite movies, shows, and sports look better with brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. It also comes with advanced HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and adaptive HDR10+, with support for HDR10 and HLG also in the bag. You also get the new Fire TV Ambient Experience that will turn your TV into a canvas for displaying your favorite artwork, personal photos, Alexa widgets, and more. The best part is that it also comes with hands-free voice controls, so just ask Alexa to play your favorite content, sit back, and enjoy.

You can also score great savings on Amazon’s best media streaming devices, as you will find some options with up to 38 percent savings. For instance, the Fire TV Stick is now up for grabs for $25, which means you get to score $15 in instant savings with your purchase. The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max are seeing a 36 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $32 and $35, respectively.