We’re heading into the weekend with some crazy deals applied to the latest and best MSI products you can get today. First, we have the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop now selling for just $751 after a 25 percent discount. This model normally sells for $999, meaning you will get around $248 in instant savings. This laptop comes equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX4050 graphics, Cooler Boost 5 technology, and more.

MSI GF63 $751 $999 Save $248 The MSI Thin GF63 Gaming laptop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX4050 graphics, Cooler Boost 5 technology, and more. $751 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The MSI Thin GF63 also packs a 15.6-inch display with thin bezels and up to 144Hz refresh rates. However, you can also get a larger display if you go for the MSI Stealth 17 Studio, now receiving a 14 percent discount, which translates to $399 in instant savings. This model comes with a larger and gorgeous 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, a powerful Intel Core i9 chipset with 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics, and a $2,400 price tag.

The MSI Creator M16 is a more budget-friendly alternative selling for just $1,419 with 11 percent savings. This model includes the latest 13th generation Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB RAM, 1RV NVMe SSD, and more than enough power for creators and gamers.

You can also use these amazing savings to pick up a new monitor, as the MSI G273CQ 27-inch Gaming Monitor now goes for just $200, which makes it perfect for those looking to get more screen area for better multitasking. And while you’re at it, you may also want to add a new MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue US Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard to your cart, as it now sells for just $100, which means you can get yours and still manage to save $30.