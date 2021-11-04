This is a great moment to get your hands on a new smart TV for your home. Early Black Friday savings are getting up to 24 percent off some of the latest Hisense smart TVs in the market. Savings start with the Hisense ULED Premium U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K TV that’s currently getting a $200 discount that translates to 18 percent savings for anyone interested in getting a 65-inch model. The larger 75-inch model is getting $300 savings, meaning you can purchase one for $1,200, and if you want the smaller 55-inch model, get ready to receive $175 savings after paying $675.

The Hisense ULED Premium U8G Quantum Series is also on sale, and you pick up the larger 675-inch model for $985. This model is getting the best treatment, as its 24 percent discount will let you shave $315 off its regular $1,300 price tag. And if you want the smaller 55-inch model, it is also on sale. You can get one for $849 after a $150.99 discount. The latest ULED 4K Premium 75U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android Smart TV is another option to consider. You can pick up the largest 75-inch model for $950 after receiving a $300 discount that represents 24 percent savings for anyone interested in getting one. The 65-inch model sells for $700 after a $150 discount. The 55-inch variant is getting the same $150 savings, meaning you can pick one up for $499, while the smaller 50-inch variant can be yours for $450 after a $50 discount.

The Hisense 55A6G 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV is also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $300 when you choose to go for the 43-inch model, which lets you save $50. However, more options are on the market, starting with the all-new Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV that starts at $290 and goes up to $750 on its 75-inch model that is currently receiving a 25 percent discount that will score you $250 savings. But the best savings come from the 2021 Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV that is now available for $430 after a 34 percent discount.