We start today’s best deals selection with excellent news for those interested in buying a new tablet, as there are some great options on sale, starting with the 9th generation iPad, which now sells for just $249 after picking up a very attractive 24 percent discount. This tablet launched a couple of years ago, but it is still an excellent option for anyone who wants to have a taste of the iPad experience before going for a higher-end model. I own the 8th-generation model, and I couldn’t be happier.

The 9th generation iPad launched with a $329 price tag, which means you can pick one up and score $80 in instant savings. This will get you a Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space, a 10.2-inch Retina Display, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID for biometric authentication, support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, and other great features.

Suppose you want a more powerful alternative that comes in a smaller package; you can consider picking up a new iPad Mini for $540, which means you get to score $110 in instant savings. This model supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which is extremely convenient and versatile when you want to keep your stylus charged and ready for taking notes, drawing, and more. It comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

And suppose you’re more interested in Android alternatives. In that case, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting for as low as $400 with the latest offers available during Discover Samsung Week, where you will also be able to make the price drop even further with an eligible trade-in, as you just may score up to $300 in extra savings.