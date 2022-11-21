We keep receiving tons of insane deals thanks to the latest Black Friday sales event, where you will find up to 39 percent savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market. Today’s best smart TV deals come from Amazon and LG, as you can currently score a new 83-inch LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for $3,675 after scoring a massive $2,324 discount.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score a new smart TV for just a fraction of the price. There are several options to look at, but the best savings come with the 83-inch LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV that’s not available for just $3,675 after the recent discount that brings it down from its original $6,000 price tag.

Indeed, this may not be the most compelling option for those on a budget, but it is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this week. However, you can also consider going for the smaller, more budget-friendly options. For instance, you can check out the 65-inch model that sells for $1,597 after scoring a 36 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,500, which means that you can get more than $900 in savings.

LG C1 Series 4K Smart TV $3675 $6000 Save $2325 Score amazing Black Friday deals on a nice selection of LG smart TVs, where you will find the high-end LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV and more on sale $3675 at Amazon

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, I suggest you go for the 55-inch LG C2 series OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV that now sells for $1,297 after receiving a $200 price drop, as this model used to arrive with a $1,497 price tag. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider going for the 55-inch LG QNED85 Series Smart TV that comes with 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos for just $897 thanks to a very compelling 36 percent discount that will get you $500 savings.

You can also check out LG’s 43-inch UQ9000 Series, which sells for $297 after seeing a 15 percent discount, or the larger 55-inch LG QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV that goes for $647 thanks to a 19 percent discount. Or check out our best Black Friday Smart TV deals selection, where you will find options from Sony, Samsung, and more on sale.