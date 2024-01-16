We keep bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. The latest ones come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score up to 21 percent savings on Google’s best and latest smartphones, as the Google Pixel 8 comes in at $549 with $150 in instant savings.

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $549 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Google Pixel 8 comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, long-lasting battery life, one of the best cameras you can get on the market thanks to Google’s software enhancements and features, and maybe the fastest navigation you can get in an Android device, as you get the real Android experience without any kind of add-ons.

The next best thing comes with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, as it now sells for $799 after receiving a $200 price drop, which represents 20 percent in instant savings. This device also comes with 128GB storage space, the same Google Tensor G3 chip you get in the base model, but you get a better, more powerful camera that will capture anything you want.

Suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, you should also consider getting your hands on the Pixel 7a, now available for just $399 with 20 percent savings. Or get a renewed version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which sells for $328 with 53 percent in instant savings.