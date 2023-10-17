We start today’s savings with an excellent deal for those Apple fans out there who are planning to upgrade their old smartwatch, as the Apple Watch Series 8 and the original Apple Watch Ultra are receiving some exciting discounts. First up, the Apple Watch Series 8 is now available for just $319 after receiving a 20 percent discount.

Apple Watch Series 8 $319 $399 Save $80 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $319 at Amazon

Last year’s Apple Watch Series 8 is still one of the best Apple Watch models you can get in 2023, and the best part is that you can now get one for less, as it is now listed for $319, which is $80 less than its original $399 price tag. This model includes tons of excellent features, including some of Apple’s best fitness tracking sensors, Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, an always-on Retina Display, water resistance, and long battery life.

You can also score interesting savings on the original Apple Watch Ultra, now selling for $729, after picking up a 9 percent discount, which translates to $70 off. This will get you a new smartwatch with a 49mm Rugged Titanium Case and an Orange Alpine Loop with LTE support, which is perfect for those adventurers who love discovering new places. You also get precision GPS, an Action Button, a brighter display, and some of the best battery life you will ever get in an Apple Watch.

Now, you can also consider picking up the second-generation Apple Watch SE, as this is the perfect option for those on a tighter budget. It starts at $239 with 14 percent savings, and it’s also packed with more than enough sensors to keep track of your workouts, sleep, and more.