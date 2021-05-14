We keep on getting great deals from Amazon and Best Buy. You can currently get a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage space for just $900. This means you get $199 savings upon purchase. The first $100 savings are already reflected on the product’s landing page, but you will see the extra $99 at checkout if you go for the Space Gray variant.

However, the Silver variant is just getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get yours for $949. The 128GB variant is also selling for $900, but this will only get you $99 savings. If you want more storage space, you should go for the 1TB option that is also getting a $199 discount. This means you can get yours in Silver for $1,300. The Space Gray variant is selling for $1,390, which means you only get $109 savings.

You can also score savings on the previous generation 11-inch iPad Pro. The 512GB option in Space Gray is $149 off, meaning you can get one for $950. The 256GB variant is getting a $102 discount on the Space Gray variant and a $100 discount in Silver, meaning you can grab one for $797 or $999, depending on the color variant you go for. Now, you can also find huge savings on several iPad Pro models at Best Buy.com. Here you can find a new iPad Pro starting at $900 with up to $100 savings.

There are more iPad models on sale, and you can get one without having to spend more on a Pro model. The latest 10.9-inch iPad Air starts at $559 with $40 savings, and savings are the same on every color variant with 64GB of storage space. And if you feel like going for the 256GB storage variant, you can get yours for as low as $675 with $74 savings on the Rose Gold version. The rest of the 256GB color variants sell for 699, which translates to $50 savings.

The entry-level iPad that now supports the first-generation Apple Pencil is also on sale. You can get one for just $299 after a $30 discount, but only if you go for the Space Gray color option. And if you want the 128GB variant recommended by Jaime Rivera, you can get one for $395 after a $34 discount on both the Silver and Space Gray options.