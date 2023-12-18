Amazon’s latest offers include some of Apple’s best and latest devices that will be the perfect gift for your loved ones during the holiday season. Savings start with the Apple Watch Series 9, which now sells for just $329 after receiving an 18 percent discount. This model was launched some months ago with a $399 price tag, meaning that you would score $70 in instant savings if you chose to take advantage of this deal.

Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $399 Save $70 Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino giant. It offers boasts a full day of battery life, a faster processor with on-device AI, and innovative gesture-based functionality. You can choose from GPS or Cellular options and select either a 41mm or 45mm model. $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of Cupertino’s best smartwatches on the market, bested only by the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which also comes with a larger price tag. This deal will get you the smaller model with a 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band and some of the best features you can get on any Apple device, including extremely accurate GPS and activity tracking. Of course, you can also go for the larger 45mm model, but that will cost you $359 after a 16 percent discount. You can also use these excellent savings to get your hands on a new Alpine Loop Apple Watch Band that now sells for $56, thanks to an insane 44 percent discount. Just remember that this 49mm model will only fit 44mm and 45mm models before pulling the trigger on this deal.

And if you want the perfect combination to go with your new Apple Watch, remember that you can also pick up a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro, which now sell for just $200 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will help you keep $49 in your pocket. And if you want an even more affordable alternative, you can also get your hands on the Beats Studio Buds, which now go for $80 with 47 percent savings.