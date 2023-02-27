Some of Apple’s latest models are getting more and more attractive, as the latest offers have made them more affordable. Savings start with the 2022 iPad Air model that’s now receiving a 17 percent discount, which means you can take one home starting at $500.

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is currently $99 off thanks to its latest 17 percent discount. This model usually sells for $599, which means that you can take one home for just $500. This will get you and WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space on its Purple version. You will also get a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 Color, and anti-reflective coating, which makes it perfect for drawing with the second-generation Apple Pencil. It also packs Apple’s M1 chip, a 12MP wide camera on the back, and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the front with Center Stage to keep you looking good when making FaceTime calls.

Of course, you can also consider purchasing the 256GB storage version, which also receives a $99 discount. In other words, you can pick one up for $650. And since we mentioned the Apple Pencil, we must also let you know that it now sells for $108, which means $21 savings for anyone interested.

And if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, you can also consider Apple’s 2021 10.2-inch iPad as it is also receiving a 17 percent discount. This means you can take one home for just $399. This model comes with WiFi-only support and 256GB of storage space. The best part is that this base model also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, making it a decent option for aspiring artists trying to get into digital art.

Suppose you want real power. In that case, you can check out Apple’s latest iPad Pro models. They’re currently $50 off, so you can get the 11-inch model for $1,049 with 512GB storage space or the 12.9-inch model with 128GB storage for the same price. Or get some of the best drawing tablets available with the Wacom Intuos Pro Medium Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet, which sells for $359 thanks to a $20 discount, or go for the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 Creative Pen and Touch Display for $1,500 with $100 savings.