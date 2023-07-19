We have excellent news for anyone looking to get a powerful MacBook Pro, as the latest deals at B&H Photo Video and Amazon will help you get one of these laptops for less. First up, we have Apple’s 2021 version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which now sells for $3,299 after receiving a massive $1,600 discount. This model comes packed with an M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU, 64GB RAM, and 4TB SSD storage space. Of course, you get the same outstanding 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDA Display, WiFi 6 support, Touch ID sensors, Force Touch Trackpad, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and more than enough power for anything you want.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch $3299 $4899 Save $1600 Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is one of the best and most powerful MacBook Pro options available for Mac users. It comes packed with tons of power, which can go all the way up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and a potent processor with up to 10-core CPI and a 32-core GPU. $3299 at B&H

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, you can also get more affordable alternatives that go for $1,899 with $800 savings, which will get you a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU, and a 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other cool features. Or you can choose to spend a bit more and pay $2,599 for the model with an M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and $900 instant savings.

You can also score some interesting discounts on the latest iteration of the MacBook Pro, as the 2023 model with the M2 Pro chip with a 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU sells for $2,249 with $250 instant savings. This model also has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space. And if you want more power, you can get the model that includes an M2 Max chip with a 12‑core CPU and 38‑core GPU for $3,250 thanks to the latest seven percent discount.