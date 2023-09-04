We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with two of the best tablets you can get, as Apple’s M2-powered iPad Pro models are now available starting at $749 when you pick up the smaller 11-inch model with 128GB of storage space in Silver. This Wi-Fi configuration normally sells for $799, meaning that you can pick one up and save $50. However, the most interesting savings come with the larger 12.9-inch model, which is now receiving up to $160 in instant savings.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1299 $1399 Save $100 Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. $1299 at Amazon

Apple’s M2-powered iPad Pro models are two of the most desirable iPads on the market, as they include one of the most powerful processors you can get in an Apple device. These are the best alternatives for anyone interested in creating content, graphics design, digital art, and other tasks that demand the power of a Mac on a more portable form factor. One of the most compelling alternatives arrives with the 12.9-inch model, which comes with 512GB of internal storage and a $100 discount, meaning that you can take one home for $1,299.

Of course, if you want to take advantage of the best savings today, you will have to go for the 2TB storage variant, as this model is now available for $2,039, which is $160 less than its regular pricing. If you’re on a tighter budget but still want more than 128 storage, you can also consider picking up the 11-inch model with 256GB, which is now going for $844 on its Silver variant, getting you more than $50 in instant savings.

Both models arrive with all-day battery life, Face ID for unlocking your device, and biometric authentication. Plus, you will also be able to take excellent pictures and videos with the cameras on these devices. And if that’s still not enough to get you excited, remember that these tablets support the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, which will transform your iPad into an excellent convertible laptop you can use for anything you want.