Smart TV deals are getting better as Prime Day approaches, but we can also thank the latest 4th of July deals for getting us insane savings on Hisense smart TVs and other great options. Today’s deals start with the Hisense ULED U7H QLED Series Quantum Dot Google 4K Smart TV that currently sells for $1,500 after picking up a 40 percent discount. This premium smart TV with a massive screen normally sells for $2,500, but today’s offer will get you $1,000 instant savings if you hurry and pick one up, as they’re quickly selling out.

Of course, you can also consider going for the smaller 65-inch version of the U7H, but I’d suggest you go for the 65-inch model, as it is also helping you save some bucks off the final price tag. This version regularly sells for $750, but you can pick one up for $700.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $700 $750 Save $50 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $700 at Amazon

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out Hisense’s ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that sells for just $300 on its 50-inch model thanks to a huge 43 percent discount or get the 58-inch version for $350 with 42 percent savings. Unfortunately, this offer is only available for Prime members. And since we’re talking about Prime-exclusive deals, you can also check out the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision that goes for $560 thanks to a 26 percent discount that represents $200 instant savings.

Another great option comes from TCL, where the 75-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google TV sells for $1,800 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This option arrives with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, Game Accelerator up to 240Hz, and other great features.