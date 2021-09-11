You can currently save up to $100 on some of the latest iPads that are now available at Amazon.com. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s being powered by the latest M1 processor. This powerful tablet is getting a 9 percent discount that translates to $100 savings, leaving the 128GB storage model in Space Gray selling for $999. If you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB variant in Silver that’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,099.

And for those users who believe that a 12.9-inch tablet is too much, there’s also the 11-inch iPad Pro model that now sells for $749 after seeing a $60 discount. This model comes with 128GB storage space, and if you want the 256GB storage option, you can get it for $850 after a $49 discount, but only if you go for the Silver model. If you want more storage space and fancy the Space Gray model, you can also consider getting the 512GB variant, which is available for $1,000 after receiving a $99 discount.

More affordable options include the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s still getting a $99 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $500. Unfortunately, this iPad model doesn’t come with the latest M1 processor under the hood, but you will get an Apple A14 Bionic Chip with a Neural engine and 64GB storage to help you create whatever you want.

Other deals feature the Hisense ULED Premium 75-Inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility that’s getting a 23 percent discount, which means you can get one for $1,148 with $351.99 savings. And you can complete your setup with the Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers that are up for grabs at $69 with $30 savings.