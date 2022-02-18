Get tons of savings on Intel Core i7 processors, and other great parts for your next PC build
You can currently score great savings on an Intel Core i7 12700K desktop processor that packs 12 cores and up to 5.0GHz speeds for $338 after a 32 percent discount that will get you $158 savings. This processor offers more cache space and hyper-threading architecture to deliver fantastic performance. However, you may not be an Intel fan, and you may have your eyes set on a new AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-thread unlocked desktop processor that sells for $260 after a $49 discount which represents 16 percent savings.
Another great deal comes as the Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB Performance Internal Solid State Drive SSD PCIe Gen4 X4 NVMe that is currently seeing a massive 46 percent discount that will let you pick one up for just $240. However, you can also opt for the 1TB variant that sells for $140 after an $81 discount or pick up the 500GB model for $80, but you won’t find savings here.
You can also check out LG’s 27-inch Ultragear QHD IPS gaming monitor that is now receiving a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $280. This model features 144Hz refresh rates, and it is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC. And suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also check out the GTEK F2740C 27-Inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor that sells for $283 after a $17 discount or get the AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Super Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor QHD 2K that sells for $269 after a $21 discount. Still, I’d personally go for LG’s option.
Other gaming deals include the HyperX CloudX, Official Xbox Licensed Gaming Headset that sells for $45 after a $25 discount. This model features memory foam ear cushions, a detachable noise-canceling mic, and more. And don’t worry, it says that it’s for the Xbox, but you can also use it with your PS4 or your gaming PC.