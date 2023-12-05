We have an excellent offer available for anyone interested in acquiring a new laptop, as we have found excellent options with massive savings available right now. First up, we have the Razer Blade 14, which now sells for just $2,000 after receiving an insane 43 percent discount, which translates to $1,500 in instant savings.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop $2000 $3500 Save $1500 The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display. $2000 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers have something special for every AMD fan out there, as there’s an interesting selection of AMD-powered laptops on sale. One of my favorite options to consider is the 2022 version of the Razer Blade 14, which is receiving one of the best price cuts I’ve seen in a while. This model comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and you also get 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage space to keep all your data in the same place. You also get impressive graphics with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which will make anything look even better on this laptop’s 14-inch QHD display with 165 refresh rates.

Of course, you can also opt for the 2023 model that’s also on sale, but it will be a bit more pricey. This option comes in at $2,200 with $200 off, and it comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, the same RAM and storage space, but you get a 14-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rates, ad Razer’s powerful Vapor Chamber Cooling system that will keep your laptop running cool in the most demanding situations.

Suppose you’re not interested in a gaming laptop but still want AMD’s processors running the show. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Dell Inspiron 16 5635 with AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, AMD Radeon Graphics, and more for just $837 with 16 percent savings. And if you want an even more affordable alternative, you can also pick up the Acer Aspire 3, now selling for $350 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This model is one of the best-selling Windows laptops right now, and it’s easy to understand why, as it features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and more at a very affordable price.