If you’re shopping around for gadgets to upgrade your home theater setup, now’s the best time. Electronics vendors teased their latest TVs at CES earlier this month, but for those of you who are looking for a standout statement piece to entertain guests (post-quarantine, of course), you might want to consider a projector.

Projectors aren’t as popular as TVs and can’t compete in terms of brightness and contrast in the high-end, but an affordable projector can deliver a wow factor and undeniable, home theater vibe that a comparatively priced TV simply cannot. Speaking of affordable, this 1080p LED projector from VANKYO is $169.99 right now, or $29 cheaper than on Amazon.

The Performance V600 is VANKYO’s entry-level HD projector, outputting a crisp, 1080p image up to 300 inches wide from 30 feet away. It can project up to 6,300 lux brightness thanks to its long-lasting LED lamp, which has a lifespan of over 10 years with daily use. The V600 features the following I/O ports:

HDMI x 1

USB x 1

VGA x 1

SD card reader

AV jack

Audio jack

With these inputs, you can connect your cable box, laptop, streaming devices, and even your smartphone to project a crystal-clear, HD image. This also makes the V600 a versatile option for professional applications such as presentations and business meetings.

The V600 delivers a ton of functionality at an affordable price, which is why it’s earned its spot as an Amazon’s Choice product. It currently holds a 4.5 out of 5 from over 2,500 reviews, and one user says, “I am very pleased with this product and I highly recommend it! Especially if this is your first projector purchase!”

With the VANKYO Performance V600, you can enjoy a widescreen, theater-like experience at home for an affordable price. It costs $249 at full retail, but you can purchase one right now for just $169.99.