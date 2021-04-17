Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on wooden table
Galaxy Watch 3

We have recently found the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 getting a $99.82 discount over at Amazon.com. This means you can get your new watch for $330.17 on its 45mm variant with Bluetooth connectivity in Black. If you want the Silver variant with the same specs, you can get $89.20 savings, meaning you can grab one for $340.79.

However, the best savings can be achieved when you go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium, as it now sells for $450 with a huge $150 discount. And if you want to get LTE connectivity, you can also save up to $97.74, as the Black 45mm version is going for $382.25 and $383.01 for the Silver option.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth

    Samsung Galaxy Watch3 LTE

 

You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, as its 40mm, GPS-only variant is available for as low as $195 with $54.99 savings. The Silver option is selling for $196, while the Rose Gold and Pink Gold options are selling for just under $200. And if you’re looking for a smaller fitness band, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Bluetooth Fitness Tracking Smart Band for $49 with $10.99 savings.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

    Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

 

You can also score a new Chromebook, as there are several options for you to choose from. First, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13-inch Laptop with a Touch Display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB SSD is selling for $378.76 after a $31.23 discount. A more affordable option comes from HP, as the HP Chromebook X360 is now getting an $80 discount. This means that you can get your new laptop for $290 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

However, the best deal comes with the Acer Chromebook Spin 331 convertible laptop, as it’s currently getting a 48 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $261.24 with $237.76 savings. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

    Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

    HP Chromebook X360

    Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

 

Other deals bring the Sony X900H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR for $1,598 after receiving a $401.99 discount. The JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is going for $200 after a $150 discount, and the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb is getting a $7.99 discount, meaning you can get one pack for $42.

    Sony X900H 75-inch TV

    JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
HP deals
Take a Look at Some of the Best Deals on HP Computers
HP is one of the most competitive brands around, both in pricing and in the quality of their devices. Here are some HP computers that are on sale right now.
LG
LG aims to deliver Android 12 update despite phone business exit
LG aims to release Android 12 update for a handful of its phones. but given the poor track record, we aren’t too hopeful about it.
Samsung galaxy Z fold 2
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S21 series is on sale today
Check out the best deals on the latest Galaxy phones, as you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just $1,200, and the Galaxy S21 for $100