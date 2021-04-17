We have recently found the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 getting a $99.82 discount over at Amazon.com. This means you can get your new watch for $330.17 on its 45mm variant with Bluetooth connectivity in Black. If you want the Silver variant with the same specs, you can get $89.20 savings, meaning you can grab one for $340.79.

However, the best savings can be achieved when you go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium, as it now sells for $450 with a huge $150 discount. And if you want to get LTE connectivity, you can also save up to $97.74, as the Black 45mm version is going for $382.25 and $383.01 for the Silver option.

You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, as its 40mm, GPS-only variant is available for as low as $195 with $54.99 savings. The Silver option is selling for $196, while the Rose Gold and Pink Gold options are selling for just under $200. And if you’re looking for a smaller fitness band, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Bluetooth Fitness Tracking Smart Band for $49 with $10.99 savings.

You can also score a new Chromebook, as there are several options for you to choose from. First, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13-inch Laptop with a Touch Display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB SSD is selling for $378.76 after a $31.23 discount. A more affordable option comes from HP, as the HP Chromebook X360 is now getting an $80 discount. This means that you can get your new laptop for $290 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

However, the best deal comes with the Acer Chromebook Spin 331 convertible laptop, as it’s currently getting a 48 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $261.24 with $237.76 savings. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Other deals bring the Sony X900H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR for $1,598 after receiving a $401.99 discount. The JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is going for $200 after a $150 discount, and the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb is getting a $7.99 discount, meaning you can get one pack for $42.