Amazon’s latest offers will help you save on tons of wireless Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and other cool audio products. First up, we have an insane 50 percent discount on Sony’s SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, which now sells for $198. This product arrived with a $499 price tag, meaning you will get more than $200 in savings if you choose to get one. It comes in two different color options, and it is compatible with 360 Reality Audio. Plus, you get auto sound calibration that will make your favorite tunes sound even better. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the best part is that this deal will also get you a four-month free trial of Amazon Music’s unlimited individual plan.

Sony’s SRS-RA3000 360 wireless speaker will also deliver ambient room-filling sound, immersive audio enhancement, omnidirectional sound, deep bass, and even humidity resistance, which means you can also place it in your bathroom to enjoy your favorite tunes while taking a shower.

Of course, that’s not the only option on sale, as you will also find the Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Party-Speaker selling for $398 after scoring a 20 percent discount. Or get the Sony SRS-XP500 X-Series Wireless Portable-BLUETOOTH-Karaoke Party-Speaker with a 20-hour battery for $298, thanks to a 25 percent discount. And if you don’t need that much power, you can also check out the smaller Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $48, thanks to a 20 percent discount.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Samsung MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W Floor Standing Speaker, which sells for $350 thanks to a more modest 12 percent discount. And if you don’t want to share your music with your family and neighbors, you can also check out the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones that go for $96, thanks to a 27 percent discount.

However, I bet you will better enjoy your music in your personal space with a pair of PreSonus Eris E3.5 BT-3.5” Near Field Studio Monitors for $150, thanks to a 12 percent discount. Or get the more affordable Edifier MR4 Powered Studio Monitor Speakers for $110 and score $20 savings. And suppose that’s still too much for your budget. In that case, you can also check out the Mackie CR3-X 3-Inch Creative Reference Multimedia Professional Studio Monitors, which are now going for just $79 after receiving a 21 percent discount.