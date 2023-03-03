We start today’s deals with a powerful and sexy-looking gaming beast, as the MSI Pulse GL66 is currently on sale at Amazon.com. This excellent laptop is available in several configurations. Still, right now, you can get the Intel Core i7-12700H model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space for just $1,255, thanks to a 22 percent discount, which translates to $344 instant savings.

MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop

MSI’s Pulse GL66 gaming laptop also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics with the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features, USB-C connectivity, an RGB gaming keyboard, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, and Cooler Booster 5 technology that packs two fans and six pipes to ensure great performance under extreme gaming for hours. However, you can get a nearly identical version of the MSI Pulse GL66 for less, as the Core i7-11800H model goes for $1,201 thanks to a 20 percent discount, representing $298 savings.

Suppose you already have a powerful gaming laptop, and you’re just looking for the perfect peripherals to enhance your gaming experience. In that case, I recommend you check out the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, which sells for $120 after a huge 40 percent discount. This model features Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound, active noise canceling, and more. Or go for the higher-end SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox Multi-System Gaming Headset, which goes for $280 after receiving a $69 discount.

Another great addition would be the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic US Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, selling for just $120 with 8 percent savings, or the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL keyboard for those who want a smaller footprint. Complete your package with the MSI Clutch GM41 gaming mouse for just $75 with 21 percent savings or the ASUS ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse for $110, thanks to a 31 percent discount.