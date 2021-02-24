

Tello offer includes unlimited talk and text, plus an extra 2G per month

Why pay huge fees to wireless phone companies when you can get exactly what you need with a discounted mobile phone service from Tello? The prepaid six-month plan will get you unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB per month, for the next six months at a cost cheaper than most carriers charge for a single month.

You get unlimited text and talk from coast-to-coast, along with minutes to Canada, Mexico, and China. If the allotted data runs out during a month, unlimited 2G data kicks in.

Tello is different than other carriers in that there are no contracts and no fees. There is no activation fee or early termination fee, so you don’t have to worry about ending your contract early and paying the price for it. After the six months of this deal are complete, you can upgrade, downgrade or cancel your plan as you see fit.

You can add a pay-as-you-go program for affordable international calls and texts.

Before signing on to this plan, it’s important to check the coverage in your area and whether your current phone is compatible.

This plan is only available to new users of Tello, and only applies to a single device.

This is truly the best way to enjoy the freedom of a mobile phone without the burden of a contract.

This Tello prepaid six-month plan normally runs $84, which is already an outstanding bargain. But for a limited time, you can get this plan for just $49, a 41 percent savings.

Prices subject to change