Samsung.com is the best place to go when you’re looking to save some bucks on your favorite Samsung devices. For example, you can currently get your hands on the sexy-looking Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition for $665. This smartwatch is usually priced at $800, which means you can get up to $135 savings. However, you will have to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of these savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition comes with a 42mm case, and it will support Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. If you want LTE support, you will have to settle for the regular variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on its 42mm and 46mm variants that sell for $265 and $295, respectively. And if you can live without LTE support, you can pick one up for $215 and $245. And if you want the regular variant with WiFi support, you can pick one up for just $115. Every single one of them features the same $135 trade-in discount, which means that you have more than enough options to choose from.

If you’re looking to get a new smartphone, you can get the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s still getting a 50 percent discount after trade-in savings. Remember that you can trade in up to four different devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, meaning that you can grab your unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $900 with 256GB storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $400 after a $600 discount, and you can score an extra $50 savings with Samsung Discount Program. This device features the same Snapdragon 888 processor, but it starts with 128GB storage. And suppose you want more ways to save. In that case, you can also consider picking up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ecosystem Bundle that packs the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3, a Galaxy Watch 4 in 46mm, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2, and a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen in Black for $1,522 after a $630 instant credit with eligible trade-ins.