Today, we start deals with the latest Dell Inspiron 16 7610 laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and Windows Pro for just $1,279 after getting a $142 discount. This laptop comes in Mist Blue, and it also sports a massive 16-inch 3K display and Alexa support. Plus, it is also eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can check out the Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, that’s currently getting a $30 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $540. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Or you can check out the HP 15 Laptop that sells for $553 after getting a 16 percent discount that translates to $107 savings for you. This option has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB ARM, and 256GB under the hood, and a 15.6-inch HFD IPS display running on Windows 10 Home.

Other options include the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14, that’s available for $490 with $120 savings after a 20 percent discount. It sports an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GG RAM, 256GB storage, and AMD Radeon 7 graphics. And if you’re looking for a new Chromebook, you can also check out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet that’s currently available for $3249 with $50 savings.

HP 15 Laptop Another great laptop with a 15-inch display and more than enough power inside. View at Amazon

Any of these laptops will look even better on top of a 39-inch VASAGLE Computer Desk that’s now available for $36 after getting a 40 percent discount, and if you’re looking for something a bit more substantial, you can get the ODK Computer 55-inch desk with storage shelves that will easily accommodate several large displays, and it now sells for just $70 with $40 savings.

Make your workspace look even better with a Meross Dimmable Desk Lamp that currently sells for $65. However, if you add the on-page coupon, you will be able to get one for $50 since it will get you $15 instant savings. And if you want a Vertical Desktop Stand, you can get the Twelve South BookArc for just under $41 after a $19 discount.