We have found a rare deal on the 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage space that’s currently getting a $19 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $160. If you want more storage space, you can opt for the 64GB option that is currently getting a $9 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $190. Don’t worry if you don’t see the total $19 savings on the product’s landing page, as you will only see 6 percent savings, but you will get the added $9 discount at checkout. The Apple TV 4K features Dolby Atmos support, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, 4K video, and support for the best streaming services in the market.

If you want other streaming options, you can pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s currently getting a 30 percent discount, meaning that you can buy yours for $35 and score $15 savings. Or go for the Roku Express 4K+ that sells for $29 after receiving an $11 discount. Both of these devices will deliver amazing 4K content and support for the best streaming services available.

We have also found some nice deals on gaming headsets, starting with the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset that’s available for $76.15 after a 24 percent discount that will get you $23 savings. This headset features a detachable Clearcast Microphone, and it is available for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and more. You will also score savings on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset that is compatible with your PC, PS4, PS5, and more. It is a bit more expensive, as it now sells for $130 after a 35 percent discount that will get you $70 savings. But if you’re looking for the most affordable option, you can grab the Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset AW510H-Light that’s available for $70 after a $30 discount.

Finally, you can pick up a 4-pack of Govee Smart Light Bulbs for $28 after you check the on-page coup[on that will get you 30 percent savings. These are dimmable RGBWW color-changing LED bulbs that will work with your favorite assistant. You can also pick up the Govee Smart Table Lamp for $48 after receiving a 20 percent discount that will let you save $12. And if you’re looking for something to make your patio stand out, you can grab the Govee 48ft Patio Lights with Bluetooth App Control for $30 after a 15 percent discount.