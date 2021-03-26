Developing apps for Android can be a cumbersome process, but this series of classes, eBooks, videos, and more will help you understand the tools you need to make the process work. And as an added bonus, all of them are on sale for a limited time.

The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle

This 11-course bundle will help you to start building your own apps as you gain an understanding of Java, Kotlin and other tools. You’ll get nearly 300 individual lessons over 38 hours of instruction, with lifetime access to all of it. You can get the Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle now for $39.99 (reg. $2,200), a 98 percent savings.

Android Jetpack Master Class in Java

Over the course of 11 hours of instruction, you will learn how to use Jetpack to build a modern Android app. This course will teach you most of the Jetpack libraries, give you practical examples of how to use these technologies, all while building a simple example app.. You can get Android Jetpack Master Class in Java now for $19.99 (reg. $200), a 90 percent savings.

Build a Twitter-Like App for Android

This 11-hour course will get you on your way to developing your own social network by building a Twitter-like app on Android with Kotlin. You’ll go line by line through all the code so that you understand it well enough to alter it to fit your needs. You’ll have lifetime access to the lessons. You can get Build a Twitter-Like App for Android now for $19.99 (reg. $200), a 90 percent savings.

Android Programming with Kotlin for Beginners (eBook)

This book gets you started building apps compatible with the latest version of Android. It focuses on the fundamentals of Android app development and the essentials of Kotlin. The book will guide your through the construction of three real-world apps and more than a dozen mini-apps. You can get Android Programming with Kotlin for Beginners (eBook) now for $19.99 (reg. $31), a 37 percent savings.

Android Things Quick Start Guide (eBook)

This 192-page book takes you through the basics of IoT and smart devices and will help you interact with common compoenents and learn the protocols.This course uses Rainbow HAT so that you don’t need to do any wiring.. You can get Android Things Quick Start Guide (eBook) now for $19.99 (reg. $23), a 16 percent savings.

Learn Spring for Android Application Development (eBook)

This book brings together Java and Kotlin by focusing on Spring, a widely used Java framework for building enterprise-grade applications. This course will guide you to build lightweight and robust Android apps using Kotlin. By the end of the book, you will be fully equipped to develop Android applications with Spring technologies.You can get Learn Spring for Android Application Development (eBook) now for $19.99 (reg. $39), a 50 percent savings.

Modernizing Your Android Applictions (Video)

This video will guide your through the process of taking an existing Android app built in Java and modernize it using the Kotlin language. The 4.5-hour training gets you to focus on the small details so you don’t have dead ends in your coding. You can get Modernizing Your Android Applictions (Video) now for $19.99 (reg. $124), a 84 percent savings.

Troubleshooting Android Performance (Video)

This course will help you overcome common performance issues on Android, including memory, network, UI and battery. It addresses memory management issues, memory leaks and tracking allocations. You’ll also discover ways to debug your app’s battery usage. You can get Troubleshooting Android Performance (Video) now for $19.99 (reg. $124), a 84 percent savings.

Android 9 Development Cookbook (eBook)

This recipe book provides solutions and sample code for your projects and you find solutions for working with user interfaces, multitouch gestures, location awareness, web services and device features such as the phone, camera, and accelerometer. You also get tips on packaging your app for the Android market. You can get Android 9 Development Cookbook (eBook) now for $19.99 (reg. $31), a 37 percent savings.

Hands-On Android Application Components Course: Activities

This 2-hour course will enhance your app development skills and develop efficient apps. You will begin by building the core of your applications with the activity class. By the end of the course, you will have developed a strong foundation and confidence to implement core Android activities.You can get Hands-On Android Application Components Course: Activities now for $19.99 (reg. $124), an 84 percent savings.

