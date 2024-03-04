Every hardcore Apple fan out there is most likely excited after the announcement of new and more potent MacBook Air models. These new laptops come with more power and other great features that make them highly compelling for anyone interested in purchasing a new notebook. However, you don’t need to spend big bucks on a new MacBook Air, as you still have the chance to purchase the M1-powered model that’s more than capable of tackling everyday tasks and versatile enough to help you with video, photo, or music editing, making it the perfect for aspiring creators.

Apple’s new MacBook Air lineup has 13- and 15-inch variants, featuring the latest M3 processor under the hood. Still, you get the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, which kinda limits what you can do with all the power inside. So why spend more than $1,000 on a new MacBook Air when you can still pick up the M1 variant, which comes with the same RAM and storage space for just $750, which also gets you $249 in instant savings?

Indeed, the 2020 version of Apple’s MacBook Air may seem like a dated laptop but don’t be fooled. It’s still a very capable, versatile, and convenient buy, as you get a decent 13-inch Retina Display, a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID for biometric authentication, and you still get up to 18 hours of battery life, making it perfect for anyone with a busy schedule that’s always moving from place to place. You will also be able to choose between three different color options, and you will get Apple’s iconic chamfered design, which won’t be around for long.

I only suggest you hurry, as Apple has already discontinued this model, so new devices will be limited. Take advantage of these offers and choose your favorite color and configuration at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Adorama before they sell out.