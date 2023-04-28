We are wrapping up this week’s deals with a couple of options from ASUS, as its popular laptops are currently receiving some love at Amazon.com. Savings start with the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip, which now sells for just $500 thanks to the latest 26 percent discount that will get you $680 instant savings. This will get you a new laptop with a 14-inch WUXGA touch display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage under the hood.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is also great because its design lets you use it as a laptop and tablet when necessary; plus, you also get a fingerprint reader to easily access your laptop and keep others from accessing your info.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip $500 $680 Save $180 The Asus Vivobook S 14 offers a 14-inch touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor and features 8GB RAM with 512GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 out of the box. Check out all the deals down below. $500 at Amazon

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can also consider picking up the ASUS VivoBook 16X Laptop, which now sells for $600. This laptop has a larger 16-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. This more conventional laptop has more than enough power to launch your favorite apps and a few games. It usually sells for $700m, meaning you enjoy the same $100 savings.

You can also use your savings to pimp up your setup and add a new ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL gaming keyboard for just $84, thanks to a very attractive 30 percent discount. Or get the even more affordable SteelSeries Apex 3, which sells for just $35 with $15 instant savings. However, you can also leave the keyboard for later and pick up a new 24-inch BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N gaming monitor for $130, thanks to a 35 percent discount. This baby normally goes for $200, which means you get $70 instant savings, and while you’re at it, get Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with a smart controller for just $70 when you apply the $20 on-page coupon to make your workstation look even better.