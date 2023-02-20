Looking to upgrade your phone? Find the best deals on Galaxy S23 series from top retailers, including Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and more right here.

Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series, featuring small yet impactful upgrades compared to the previous generation smartphones. The phones are now available for purchase and can be found at the most popular retailers, carriers, and Samsung's official website. This article outlines some of the best deals available on the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra smartphones and where to buy them.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Key Features

Before we dive into the top deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, let's take a moment to highlight the features and upgrades that these new devices have to offer. While the regular and Plus models no longer feature the Contour Cut design, all three models now boast a unified look, which is actually quite appealing.

The base model, the S23, comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the S23+ flaunts a larger 6.6-inch display. The S23 Ultra boasts an even more massive 6.7-inch screen, which is compatible with the S Pen. Additionally, all three models feature a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The major upgrades to the Galaxy S23 series include a new and improved camera on the S23 Ultra, as well as larger batteries on both the S23 and S23+ models. It's also worth noting that there is no Exynos version of Galaxy S23, as Samsung has launched only Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variants worldwide. In our initial testing, the S23 has effortlessly passed all benchmarks and tests.

The Galaxy S23 has a starting price of $799, the S23+ starts at $999, and the S23 Ultra comes in at $1,199. But you don't have to pay that much to own the new Samsung smartphone. Several retailers and carriers are currently offering attractive discounts on the S23 series, allowing you to snag one of these devices at a significantly lower cost. Check out the best deals down below.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals

Online Retailers

Samsung

Samsung's official online store is probably the best place to purchase the Galaxy S23. One reason for this is the trade-in program that allows you to exchange your old smartphone for credit towards your purchase of the S23. Bundling the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds together also provides a more cost-effective option.

Furthermore, the Samsung website offers exclusive colors that aren't available anywhere else. And if that is not enough for you, Samsung is currently providing a variety of financing options, including 0% APR financing for up to 48 months.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung.com is offering up to $700 instant trade-in credit and up to $100 instant Samsung Credit on the purchase of Galaxy S23. In addition to these great incentives, Samsung's website also features exclusive colors that you won't find anywhere else. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung.com is offering up to $700 instant trade-in credit and up to $100 instant Samsung Credit on the purchase of Galaxy S23+. In addition to these great incentives, Samsung's website also features exclusive colors that you won't find anywhere else. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung.com is offering up to $750 instant trade-in credit and up to $100 instant Samsung Credit on the purchase of Galaxy S23 Ultra. In addition to these great incentives, Samsung's website also features exclusive colors that you won't find anywhere else. View at Samsung

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering a fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23. Customers can save up to $1,000 on the new S23 series with a qualified activation and trade-in. Additionally, they are offering a gift card of up to $100, which you can use towards the purchase of the accessories for your smartphone, such as cases, earbuds, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S23 By shopping though Best Buy, you can save up to $1,000 on the new Galaxy S23 Series with qualified activation and trade-in. Plus, up to a $100 Best Buy Gift Card. View at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23+ By shopping though Best Buy, you can save up to $1,000 on the new Galaxy S23 Series with qualified activation and trade-in. Plus, up to a $100 Best Buy Gift Card. View at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra By shopping though Best Buy, you can save up to $1,000 on the new Galaxy S23 Series with qualified activation and trade-in. Plus, up to a $100 Best Buy Gift Card. View at Best Buy

Amazon

As the world’s largest online retailer, it’s no surprise that Amazon has some of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals. While Amazon isn't currently offering any trade-in discounts, it is offering a flat $50 Gift Card that you can use to purchase accessories like cases, screen protectors, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Amazon is offering a flat $50 Gift Card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S23. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Amazon is offering a flat $100 Gift Card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Amazon is offering a flat $100 Gift Card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. See at Amazon

Carriers

AT&T

AT&T is offering exciting deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices. You can get up to $1,000 off your purchase by trading in an eligible Samsung Galaxy S, Note, or Z series smartphone from any year (in any condition). However, you need to keep in mind that in order to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to be on the postpaid unlimited wireless plan. Moreover, the $1,000 discount will be applied as bill credits over a period of time.

Samsung Galaxy S23 AT&T deal gets you up to $1,000 off on your S23 by trading-in an eligible Samsung Galaxy S, Note, or Z series smartphone. You'll need to be on the postpaid unlimited wireless plan to take advantage of the deal. View at AT&T (via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ AT&T deal gets you up to $1,000 off on your S23 by trading-in an eligible Samsung Galaxy S, Note, or Z series smartphone. You'll need to be on the postpaid unlimited wireless plan to take advantage of the deal. View at AT&T (via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra AT&T deal gets you up to $1,000 off on your S23 by trading-in an eligible Samsung Galaxy S, Note, or Z series smartphone. You'll need to be on the postpaid unlimited wireless plan to take advantage of the deal. View at AT&T (via Samsung)

Verizon

Verizon is offering a limited-time deal that lets you get up to $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone with select trade-in on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. As part of the deal, you'll also receive a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase. If you're switching to Verizon from another carrier, you'll also receive a $200 Verizon eCard after signing up.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Verizon's offer includes $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone with trade-in. You'll also get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase and a $200 Verizon eCard if you're switching from another carrier. View at Verizon (via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Verizon's offer includes $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone with trade-in. You'll also get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase and a $200 Verizon eCard if you're switching from another carrier. View at Verizon (via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Verizon's offer includes $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone with trade-in. You'll also get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase and a $200 Verizon eCard if you're switching from another carrier. View at Verizon (via Samsung)

T-Mobile

Like other carriers, T-Mobile is also offering exciting deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices. By trading in an eligible smartphone, you can get up to $1,000 off. However, it's worth mentioning that the $1,000 discount will be applied as bill credits over a period of time rather than as an immediate discount.