Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 at $100 off for a limited time

Samsung Galaxy S22 is arguably one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. The flagship device Samsung introduced last month comes with a premium form factor, high-end specs, pro-grade camera, and much more. For the price tag of $799, S22 is already one of the best low-cost Android flagships you can buy. If you've been on the edge thinking about buying an S22, this deal will make you hit that buy button thanks to the deal that is available on Amazon and Woot.

For a limited time, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for only $699.99 — $100 off its launch price. There are no hidden TnCs or quirks about the deal either. It's brand new, carrier unlocked so you don't have to worry about it being tied to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. You can pop in any SIM card and the phone would work. On Amazon though, you'll need to click the "Save an extra $100 when you apply this coupon" to grab the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 $100 off for a limited time! The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

For a price of $699, Samsung Galaxy S22 is an excellent buy. It comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM,128 or 256GB storage, a crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED 2X 6.1-inch display with an optical fingerprint scanner, USB-C, 5G support, triple camera setup, a 4,000 mAh capacity that supports 25W fast wired charging, IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, and much more.

However, if you're still unsure about whether you should pick a Samsung Galaxy S22 or not, check out our full review of the device down below which should help you make a decision.