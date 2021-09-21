We could soon get to see new Amazon devices. The e-commerce behemoth has officially announced that it will hold its fall hardware event on Tuesday, September 28, at 12 PM ET. We have no official details as to what may be announced or what to expect, but the invitation says that we will receive news about their latest devices, features, and services.

It is official, on September 28, Amazon will hold its 2021 hardware event. There’s no clear idea as to what will happen or which new products will get announced. However, Amazon has taken this opportunity to announce new products like the current Echo speakers, software updates to some of its most popular devices, its digital assistant, and more.

Amazon has also unveiled several of its upcoming projects and ideas. For example, we have seen the announcement of the Echo Loop Ring, Echo Frames, and more. Unfortunately, this event won’t be live-streamed for the public, as this is an invite-only event.

Recent leaks make us believe that we may get a new Paperwhite 5 and a Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition Kindle. This new device was recently listed on Amazon’s Canadian store and to make things even more exciting. We also received possible pricing and other specs.

This new ‘Signature Edition’ Kindle will allegedly start at 32GB storage, while the Paperwhite 5 would arrive initially with 8GB storage. Both devices would also pack a 6.8-inch display, and their backlighting could get a massive upgrade, as they would feature 17 white LED lights. In contrast, the previous model only packs 5 LED lights.

The listing suggests that the vanilla Paperwhite 5 would start at $116, while the Signature edition would make you cough up $165. Still, we will have to wait until the 28 to check out everything Amazon has in store for us.

Source The Verge

Via GSM Arena