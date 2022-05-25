Get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for just $70 thanks to Samsung’s latest Memorial Day deals

Samsung’s Memorial Day deals started showing up last week, bringing tons of amazing deals for every Samsung fan. However, Samsung has recently surprised us with a new batch of deals, as the company has added more outstanding products to its current offers. These new deals will let you save on some of the latest Galaxy earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. You will also get enhanced trade-in credit for those devices with cracked screens. But for now, let’s focus on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, available for just $70.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were launched back in August 2021, and they came as an excellent option for those looking to get their hands on a new pair of wireless earbuds with noise-canceling features that won’t break the bank. They usually sell for $150, but you can currently purchase a pair of these earphones for just $70 after receiving $40 instant savings and up to $80 enhanced trade-in savings.

These amazing little Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with Active Noise Cancellation that blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are. Its low latency Ambient Sound will also help you stay aware of everything that happens around you in case you’re out on a walk or a run. They’re also comfortable, so you can use them for long periods without needing to take them off. Finally, they’re splash-resistant, so don’t worry; they’ll be fine if you get a little activity in the gym.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest TWS product from Samsung, which promises a great listening experience with ANC in a new lightweight design. At $70, it is hard to ignore them, especially if you already own a smartphone from Samsung.

If you want to pay a little more for your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, you can also check them out at Amazon.com, where they are currently selling for $105 after scoring a 30 percent discount that will help you score $45 savings. You get the same great features and color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender.