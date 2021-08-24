Apple TV+ has tons of great original content, movies, and a massive gallery of media for you to watch. This subscription service has a regular price of $4.99 per month, but there are several ways to try this service for free before you choose to start paying for it. The most common option is to enjoy Apple’s seven-day trial or get three months free when you buy an Apple device. However, the latest offer lets you enjoy a full month of Apple TV+ free of charge.

Starting August 25, Magenta and Magenta Max customers will receive a full year of Apple TV+ completely free, thanks to T-Mobile. Now, the best part is that this offer is available for both new and existing Magenta and Magenta Max customers. And, this will also include Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, eligible T-Mobile for Business customers, and more.

“T-Mobile’s leading network is ready for all the award-winning content you’ll want to binge-watch. Apple TV+ features new, exclusive original series, movies, and documentaries from today’s most imaginative storytellers — like the award-winning “Ted Lasso” with Jason Sudeikis, “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and “See” with Jason Momoa, as well as buzzworthy films like “CODA,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” and “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, upcoming series like “The Problem with Jon Stewart” and “Foundation,” and much more. New Apple Originals roll out every month, all ad-free, and Apple TV+ can be shared among up to six family members.”

If you’re interested in getting one year of Apple TV+ for free, you have to be a user of T-Mobile’s Magenta or Magenta MAX plans, but you can also be part of Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders to get the goodies. If you’re a Sprint customer with a Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium plans, or you’re part of a T-Mobile for Business, you will also be able to redeem the 12-months free Apple TV+ offer.

Magenta, Magenta MAX, and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.

Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit www.promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.

Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.

Remember that Apple TV+ is currently available on the Apple TV App in more than 100 countries and regions. You can enjoy its great content selection on your Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and several well-known smart TV brands, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. You can also watch this service on your favorite streaming devices, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as on your Chromecast with Google TV, plus your PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, or head over to tv.apple.com to check out the service.

Source T-Mobile