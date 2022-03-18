Get a new smart TV and great savings thanks to the VIZIO P series and other great deals

We continue receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com. You can now purchase a new VIZIO P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV starting at $979 on its 65-inch model after receiving a 25 percent discount. This means that you can get this new smart TV that features Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, 4K at 120Hz with variable refresh rates, VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine, plus Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. You can also consider the larger 75-inch model that sells for $1,499 after seeing the same 25 percent discount that will get you $500.99 savings.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can also check out the VIZIO M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV that also features Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. You also get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and more, but the largest 75-inch model goes for $998 after a $301.99 discount that translates to 23 percent savings. Next up, we have the 70-inch model that goes for $800 after a $52 discount, and if you want the most affordable option, then you should check out the 58-inch variant that goes for $479, which is even more affordable than its 50-inch model.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

VIZIO P-Series 4K Smart TV VIZIO M7 Series Smart TV RoboVac G30

You can also consider getting a new robot vacuum to keep your home clean while you watch your favorite shows. First up, we have the RoboVac G30 that sells for $230 after scoring a $90 discount that translates to 28 percent savings. Or get the higher-end Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base that goes for $500 after seeing a $150 discount. However, the most affordable option comes as the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S with a $160 price tag, which means that you will be able to keep $70 in your pockets.