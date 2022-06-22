Get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $375

Discover Samsung deals are going strong, with tons of excellent products on sale. The latest device to get in on the action is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is now available for just $375 after scoring instant $300 savings and up to $640 trade-in credit, depending on the model and storage options you choose.

The best savings come with the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Phantom Black with 256GB storage space. And to make things even more interesting, Samsung is also throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to your cart with the purchase of any variant, including the ones with 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with last year’s Snapdragon 888 processor, a very convenient design for those who don’t love large devices, a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display, a 1.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display, a dual 12MP camera setup, 3,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest clamshell-style foldable from Samsung. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with a high refresh-rate display, and a not-so-bank-breaking price tag.

Discover Samsung deals are also being applied to the Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV that’s currently receiving instant $200 savings on its 55-inch model, which means you can get one for $1,300. However, the best savings in this segment come with the 85-inch variant that goes for $3,500 after scoring a $500 discount.

And suppose you want today’s best deal. In that case, you will have to go for the Bespoke AirDresser Grand Clothing Care System with Steam Refresh in Crystal Mirror Finish that is now available for $1,099 after receiving a 42 percent discount that translates to $800 instant savings.

Other deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is now up for grabs at $425 after the latest savings that come with an eligible trade-in. However, the best part of this deal is that your purchase of a new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, a Chromebook 4, $100 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories free of charge.