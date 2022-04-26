Get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $260 during Samsung’s Mother’s Day sale

Samsung deals are always great, but they get even better when a special event is close. A perfect example of this comes with the upcoming Mother’s Day celebration. Of course, you will start seeing tons of deals on roses, chocolate boxes, makeup, and other products that are appealing to women. However, that doesn’t mean that roses and chocolates are the perfect gifts. You can also treat the most important woman in your life with something more extraordinary, as Samsung is currently letting you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other great devices for less.

You can currently score tons of incredible savings over at Samsung.com, where you will find the perfect gift for every mom, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is now seeing $100 instant savings. To make this deal even more compelling, you will also get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with your purchase, which will bring the price of this small foldable device to $900. However, there are more options to help you save more on your new Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung is still letting you trade in a couple of old tablets, smartwatches, or smartphones, to receive up to $640 trade-in credit, leaving the phone available for just $260. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a 6.7-inch display, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, a main camera setup with dual 12MP shooters, a 10MP selfie camera, a 3,300mAh battery, and other great features. Unfortunately, this model doesn’t support stylus input, so if you want this feature, your best choice would be going for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now sell for as low as $965 and $200, respectively. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB storage over at Amazon.com, but you will only receive $100 savings, meaning you will have to cough up $950 in case you’re interested.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an excellent option for those looking to enter the foldable phone segment without breaking the bank. It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and two storage options. Plus, its smaller form factor makes it great for those who love to carry their phones in their pockets.

Suppose you’re not interested in keeping the Galaxy Buds Live pair that comes with purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In that case, you can also consider the Galaxy Buds 2 that are also on sale, and you can get pick up a pair for $80 thanks to the latest Mother’s Day deals. But remember, you will have to recycle a pair of older wireless headphones to take full advantage of these savings.

Other Samsung deals will get you savings on the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Book2 series, smart TVs, smartwatches, soundbars, and more, so make sure you check them out, as these deals will be available for a limited time only.