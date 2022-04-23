Get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200

We have spotted some pretty amazing deals over at Samsung.com. For example, you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200 after some instant savings and a couple of extra conditions. However, this deal is even more impressive because it lets you pick up a new and unlocked device for less than what you would have to pay for a new Galaxy S22 Plus model.

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now receiving tons of love at Samsung.com. First, you will see that the device is now receiving up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, which means that you can get your new smartphone for just $200. This will get you an unlocked model with 128GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Further, you get stylus support and a built-in S Pen so that you can take notes, doodle, and more.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs one of the best cameras available in a smartphone, which allows you to record smooth 8K video anywhere. Night shots won’t be an issue as it also features excellent low-light photography, which will make your shots captured during nighttime stand out. Another thing that makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra stand out is its new slim silhouette with a polished, elegant frame that makes us remember the design of the Galaxy Note series.

To take advantage of this fantastic deal, you will have to trade in up to two of your current devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. It doesn’t matter whether they are in good condition or have a cracked screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices on the market. It features some of the best specs available, a killer camera, a beautiful design, stylus support, and more, so check it out right now.

Purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also get you four free months of YouTube Premium, three free months of Spotify Premium, 1,000 GB OneDrive cloud storage for six months, and $100 Samsung credit to use toward accessories.

Still, you can also go for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 base model that starts at $100 after a $700 trade-in value or get the Galaxy S22 Plus for $300. You will receive the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and other goodies, but they won’t be as cool as having a new Galaxy S22 Ultra.