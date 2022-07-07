Get a new Roku streaming media player from $18

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are out of control. There are tons of amazing products scoring insane deals, where you will find some of Amazon’s best devices, including the Fire 7 Tablet, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV streaming devices, to mention a few. However, early Prime Day deals are also being applied to Rokus latest streaming media players that now start selling from just $18.

You can score significant savings on a new Roku streaming media player, as early Prime Day deals will let you take one of these bad boys home for as low as $18. This will happen if you go for the Roku Express HD streaming media player that comes with a high-speed HDMI cable and a simple remote. This price is available thanks to the latest 40 percent discount that will get you $12 savings. You also get support for the best streaming services available today, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Roku Express Get the essential Roku experience with a great product that will let you stream HD content to your favorite TV.

If you want to step up your game and move from HD content to 4K resolution, you should get ready to pay $25 for the Roku Express 4K+ 2021 model with $15 savings. This model will also deliver HDR, and it comes with a Roku Voice Remote with TV controls and a premium HDMI cable. Or get the smaller Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 that goes for $30 after seeing a $20 discount.

Roku Ultra 2022 4K Get more from your TV with the new Roku Ultra 2022 4K Streaming Device that comes with a Roku Voice Remote with a rechargeable battery and other great features.

However, suppose you truly want to enjoy Roku’s experience to the fullest. In that case, I suggest you take a look at the Roku Streambar, which will deliver premium audio and 4K/HD/HDR streaming in the same package. Or get the more powerful Roku Streambar Pro that will boost your media experience thanks to its cinematic sound, and the best part is that you can also enjoy your content privately thanks to its Roku Voice Remote with a headphone jack. It is now priced at $150, which will help you keep $30 in your pocket after scoring a 17 percent discount. Or check out the Roku Ultra 2022, which features Roku Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable battery, hands-free voice controls, a Lost Remote Finder feature, and Private Listening.