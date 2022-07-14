Get a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $700

Prime Day deals are long gone, but you can still take advantage of some of the great deals that are still available, starting with the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is still selling for $700 after scoring a 35 percent discount. This smartphone comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a Hasselblad Quad camera setup with a 48MP main shooter, and support for 65W Ultra Fast Charge and 50W wireless charging. You also get Alexa built-in and a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates.

The OnePlus 9 Pro launched last year with a $1,069 price tag, which means you can get your new device and save $369 on any of its two different color options. Of course, you can also opt for the more affordable OnePlus 9 on sale, and you can get yours for $579 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This model comes with a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid Display that will also deliver 120Hz refresh rates, and you also get a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Finally, you can also score some exciting savings on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now sells for $869. This device isn’t necessarily on sale, but you can get yours for as low as $319 if you score the $550 savings, which come with an Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 Pro is still an excellent option for those looking to get their hands on a new Android phone, as it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood.

Amazon’s trade-in program will accept devices from Apple, Google, Samsung, LG, and Motorola, and it’s quite an easy process. Just let me tell you that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the device that will get you the best savings, as even the Samsung Galaxy S series tops out at $505 with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Either way, you would be able to save on one of the best devices in 2022, as the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and triple camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad, 8K video recording, a 120Hz refresh rate display and other great features.