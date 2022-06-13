Get a new Amazon Fire tablet and score up to 45% savings

Father’s Day deals are here, so you can already start saving on the perfect present for the man of the house. There are tons of options for you to choose from, but I recommend you check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com. You will find Amazon’s latest Fire tablets receiving outstanding offers, starting with the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet that is now available for $60 after receiving a 45 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. This model comes with 32GB storage space, 3GB RAM, and an 8-inch display that’s perfect for entertainment, meaning that it could be the best gift for older dads who want a larger display to watch their shows, movies, and other stuff on the go.

You can make your Fire HD 8 Plus tablet give you more thanks to its expandable storage that will hold up to 1TB with a microSD card. You also get long battery life that will deliver up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and more. This model also supports wireless charging or connect it via a USB-C cable to get it fully charged in under 4 hours. You also get a new 2.0GHz processor that makes this option 30 percent faster than its predecessor and other great features, so check it out.

You can also consider the more affordable Fire HD 8 tablet that now sells for $50 after the latest 44 percent discount. You will get most of the features you get with the Plus model, as the most important differences only include slower charging times and only 2GB RAM under the hood of your new tablet.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet could be the best combination for those looking to get a budget-friendly tablet with a decent screen size, as it features an 8-inch HD display, 32GB storage, and four different colors to choose from.

If you’re looking for a larger display, you can also check out the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 10 Plus, which come with a better and larger 10.1-inch FHD display. However, the most important changes come with the price tag, as the regular model sells for $100 after a $50 discount, while the Plus variant will cost you $130 with the same $50 savings. And you can also check out the smaller Fire 7 tablet that sells for $40 after a 20 percent discount.