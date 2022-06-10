Get a new Amazon Echo speaker for just $30 thanks to the latest Father’s Day deals

We are more than a week away from Father’s Day, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait until the very last day to get our hands on a new present for our beloved fathers. For instance, you can check out the latest deals available over at Amazon.com, where you will find several Echo devices on sale, starting with the fourth-generation Amazon Echo, which is now available for just $75 after a $25 discount.

The fourth-generation Echo comes in three different color options to choose from. In addition, it will deliver an extraordinary sound experience, as its rich, detailed sound automatically adapts to any room and supports lossless HD audio on select streaming services. This smart speaker also comes with Alexa built-in, making it easy for you to control the volume of your media via voice commands. You can also ask Alexa for information or help you control compatible lights, locks, sensors, and more. And the best part is that it will automatically sync with other existing Amazon products in your home to give you even better features.

You can improve your sound experience by adding an Echo Dot to your fourth-generation Echo, as they will connect to play your favorite music simultaneously. And you can also take advantage of this feature while watching shows or movies on your compatible Smart TV, as these speakers will work together to give you a complete home theater experience.

Amazon Echo The Amazon Echo is one of today's best smart speakers on the market. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo sells for just $40 after a 10 discount if you go for the regular version or get the version with an integrated clock for $50 after scoring the same $10 savings. Or you can pick up the Echo Dot Kids for $45 after a $15 discount representing 25 percent savings for those interested in purchasing one.

And yes, you can get a new Echo smart speaker starting at $30, but that is if you can settle for the third-generation Echo Dot, which is also picking up the same $10 discount. Unfortunately, this model doesn’t come in different color options, but you will receive great sound and all the goodies that come with Alexa.