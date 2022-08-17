Get a new Amazon Echo smart speaker starting at just $25

Amazon’s latest Echo devices are receiving tons of crazy discounts, starting with its well-known collection of Alexa-enabled smart speakers that are now available for as low as $24.99 when you add an Echo Dot to your cart. And savings are also being applied to several Echo Show models that are now up for grabs starting at $40.

We have amazing news for those interested in the whole smart home experience or those who already have a smart home and are just looking for ways to improve. For instance, you can add a new Amazon Echo to your collection for just $70 after the latest 30 percent savings, which translates to keeping $30 in your pocket. In addition, this fantastic smart speaker comes in three different color options and will deliver amazing sound.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the fourth-generation Echo Dot, which sells for $40 after receiving a 20 percent discount. And if you want to pay a little extra for the version with a built-in clock, get ready to cough up $50, even though you will still be able to save $10. However, the most affordable version comes with the third-generation Echo Dot. This model was launched in 2018, but it is still among the best smart speakers available. It regularly sells for $40, but the latest 38 percent discount will let you take one home for $25, which means you will save $15 upon purchase.

Amazon Echo The Amazon Echo is one of today's best smart speakers on the market. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

However, those aren’t the only savings available today, as you can also purchase a new second-generation Echo Show 5 for just $40 after receiving an insane 53 percent discount. This model has a 5.5-inch display, a 2MP camera for video calls, and other cool features. However, I recommend you go for the larger Echo Show 8 if you’re also interested in watching a show or two. It also features a better 13MP camera and other great features.