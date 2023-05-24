Amazon’s latest offers will get you very interesting savings on a new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and other cool gaming products. Savings start with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which now sells for $1,975 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This powerful laptop comes with a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 15:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rates. You also get AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics under the hood.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is an excellent option for anyone looking to get a new laptop, as it will deliver enough power to run the latest games, but you will also get a tool that will help you to create content, music and more. You can easily go from playing Hogwarts Legacy to editing an excellent video in Premiere Pro, or use Microsoft’s Office tools to create an expenses spreadsheet, write down your grandma’s favorite cookie recipe, and more. And the best part is that this laptop also features a secondary 4K ScreenPad Plus touchscreen display that will give you more tools and creative alternatives when you game, stream, create, and more.

Suppose $1,975 is too much for your wallet. In that case, I suggest you hurry over to Best Buy, where you will find the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE selling for $900, thanks to the latest flash deal. This laptop normally sells for $1,600, but you can get yours and score up to $700 instant savings if you act within the next 9 hours. The Predator Triton 300 SE has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, making it a great option for anyone looking to get a new gaming or creator laptop.

You can also score huge savings on a new 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD Curved Gaming Monitor 34GP63A-B, as it now sells for just $300 thanks to a 25 percent discount, representing $100 instant savings.