Amazon is currently shaving $1,125 off the final price tag of LG’s 65-inch C2 Series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV, as it now sells for just 1,375. This smart TV launched with a $2,500 price tag, so there’s no denying that it’s one of LG’s best options for anyone looking for a classy-looking new smart TV that will blend with the decoration to show some of your favorite art in your bedroom, or anywhere you want to set it up.

LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV LG's C2 Series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

LG’s C2 Series OLED evo starts at $897 on its smallest version that comes equipped with a 42-inch display, and options go all the way up to an 83-inch display that sells for $3,997 after receiving an 11 percent discount that brings its price down from a $4,500 price tag, which means you get a bit over $500 instant savings. Either way, you would get an excellent smart TV with LG’s self-lot OLED panels that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates, outstanding media experience with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and more. You also get to enjoy Apple AirPlay 2, support for the most popular streaming apps, and the best digital assistants. And remember that it includes the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K to boost your content and automatically adjust your TV’s settings for the best picture and sound quality you can get.

Of course, if you are on a tight budget, you can also consider picking up a new 65-inch VIZIO OLED 4K HDR SmartCast Smart TV for $998 or an even more affordable TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV with a 50-inch display for just $300 thanks to a 19 percent discount.