Get more productive with Brief, a new way to chat and manage tasks

We are constantly striving to find new, better, smarter ways to make us, our colleagues, and our teams more productive. The tools we are often using are not necessarily making it easier for us to focus on what matters, and this is where Brief wants to make a dent in the status quo.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be about work, it applies to your personal life just as well. Brief intelligently combines chats, tasks, and file sharing, into a single tool that aims to make you more productive.

What’s the difference between e-mail and chats? Time! We all write countless emails to our colleagues on a daily basis, then we sit back and wait for a reply, just to write often times another one. Replacing e-mails with chat is a new approach that makes interactions shorter, faster, and more productive.

With Brief you can turn messages into tasks easily, organize them into Hubs, and if you have a new idea, or just want to correct a typo, you can easily edit or even delete a message.

One of the main advantages of using Brief is the ability to share media. You no longer have to rely on third party online sharing services to shoot over a video, photo, presentation, or PDF. You can easily share media within the chat itself.

And for those times you need to have a chat with your friends or co-workers, you no longer have to rely on other, third-party apps, to meet up. Brief’s own Zoom video chat offering makes it easy for you to talk with several people from the comfort of your smartphone.

Why is it different than any other stand-alone solution out there? Because it offers the best of what’s already out there, let it be Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, you name it. Sure, you can use several apps to get the same amount of value, but having everything under one umbrella is the ultimate “Pro”, especially if you’re like me, and many of my colleagues, who hate having “an app for every person” installed on your device.

We thank Brief for sponsoring this article!